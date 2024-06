U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on Tuesday the start-up of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project (TMX) has tightened its margins.

TMX was slated to triple the flow of crude from landlocked Alberta to Canada’s Pacific coast to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd).

