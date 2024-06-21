US natgas flows fall to 11-month low at Cheniere Sabine LNG export plant

The amount of natural gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas firm Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana was on track to drop to an 11-month low on Friday, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Reductions at Sabine and other U.S. LNG export plants have often had a major impact on global gas prices.

A decline in the amount of gas flowing to the seven U.S. LNG export plants helped cut U.S. gas futures by around 6% so far this week.

Gas flows to the 4.5-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Sabine were on track to drop to 3.4 bcfd on Friday, down from 3.8 bcfd on Thursday and an average of 4.1-bcfd over the prior seven days, according to LSEG data.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

Officials at Cheniere were not immediately available for comment.

Cheniere did not have any current pipeline maintenance listed on its website. The next maintenance planned for its 1.5-bcfd Creole Trail pipe, which supplies some of the gas used at Sabine, would reduce the line’s capacity by about 0.2 bcfd from June 25-26 for compressor work.

Overall, gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Sabine, remained at 12.9 bcfd so far in June, the same as in May.

That was well below the monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December 2023 due to ongoing plant and pipeline maintenance at several Louisiana facilities, including Sabine, Cameron LNG and Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)