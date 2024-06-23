Chevron Australia resumes full LNG and gas production rates at Wheatstone

Chevron has resumed full liquefied natural gas (LNG) and domestic gas production rates at its Wheatstone gas facility in Australia, a spokesperson said.

Full production was resumed “with the safe re-start of the facility’s two LNG trains and domestic gas plant,” the spokesperson said.

On June 10, Chevron had suspended production at the facility to complete repairs to the platform’s fuel gas system. It commenced repairs several days later, and on Friday said the process to restart had begun.

The facility has an export capacity of 8.9 million tons a year, and counts Japan and South Korea as its top customers.

