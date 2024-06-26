Enhancing Well Performance: How KeBond is Transforming Artificial Lift Solutions

KeBond is the latest addition to Lifting Solutions’ portfolio of coated continuous sucker rods. This advanced product features a polymeric coating specifically designed to protect the underlying bare rod from corrosion and wear. Engineered to endure hotter and deeper wells, KeBond delivers superior performance in corrosive Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP) and Reciprocating Rod Pump (RRP) applications.

Teine Energy’s Experience with KeBond

Teine Energy has been at the forefront of deploying KeBond in their operations, providing valuable feedback on its performance. By mid-April 2024, Teine Energy had successfully deployed 35 KeBond strings with 0 failures. The company’s engineering and field teams have expressed positive feedback on the Lifting Solutions KeBond Endless Rod technology.

“We initially deployed KeBond in wells with run-time challenges to mitigate rod failures and reduce high intervention costs,” reports Teine Energy’s Senior Production Engineer. In two specific problem wells, KeBond technology increased run times from 48 days Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) on bare continuous rods to 194 days, 265 days, and counting, without failure. As we see continued improvement in production performance specific to increase in run time, reduced service interventions, and reduction in total cost of ownership, we will continue to invest in the KeBond technology.

The positive outcomes extend to Teine Energy’s Chauvin field, where KeBond installations addressed high occurrences of rod failures due to deviation and corrosion issues. As of April 2024, there have been zero KeBond failures in the Chauvin field, and Teine Energy plans to continue evaluating further well candidates with high-frequency failures.

Looking Ahead

The success of KeBond in Teine Energy’s operations highlights the value and potential of KeBond. Lifting Solutions is excited about the positive impact this technology is having on their client’s operations and looks forward to continuing our work developing artificial lift products that outperform.

About Lifting Solutions

Lifting Solutions is a prominent leader in the artificial lift industry, renowned for its engineering, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and service of high-performance artificial lift products. Since its inception in 2014, the company has grown from 14 colleagues to over 300 employees, spanning 28 locations in three countries, with distributors in seven additional countries. Lifting Solutions operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, one in Canada and one in Oman, utilizing the latest technology to deliver innovative and reliable products to clients worldwide.

Learn more about Lifting Solutions here.