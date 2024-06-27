June 26th Alberta Crown Land Sale totals $4.3 MM – results on pace to exceed prior years after strong first half; see historical land sale stats

The Alberta Government brought in $4.3 MM on its June 26th Crown land sale. In total, 12,372 hectares were sold at an average price of $347/ha.

This was the smallest land sale of the year on a dollar value basis (Figure 1), although does not take away from a very strong year for Crown land sales in Alberta. While our land sales results articles will often highlight interesting parcels of note, this land sale was rather quiet, both on an acreage and dollar bonus basis.

In that light, and because we are at the halfway point of the year, we thought it worthwhile to show some historical stats on Crown land sales. Figure 1 shows the results of all of the individual land sales over the last 5 years, including both petroleum and natural gas (PNG) and oil sands rights.

Figure 1

Figure 2 shows the total bonus by year, including 2024 YTD stats. The results show a very strong first half for 2024, with total bonus on pace to eclipse the figures from 2022 and 2023, and having already surpassed the full year numbers for 2019, 2020, 2020.

Figure 2

