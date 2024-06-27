Receivership Sale: MNP Ltd. – Eco-Industrial Business Park Inc.

On November 4, 2021, MNP Ltd. was appointed as the receiver (“MNP” or the “Receiver”) of Eco-Industrial Business Park Inc. (“Eco-Industrial” or the “Company”) pursuant to an Order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta (as at then was). The Receiver has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist it with a joint venture or sale of Eco-Industrial’s disposal wells and facility located in the Edmonton area of Alberta (the “Property”).

The Property consists of two Class 1A disposal wells and an injection facility located within the Eco-Industrial Business Park in northeast Edmonton, Alberta.

The Property is strategically located within the city of Edmonton, having ideal access to major transportation infrastructure including Anthony Henday Drive and the Yellowhead Highway. The facility is licensed to accept most oilfield exploration and production waste streams as well as several industrial wastewater streams to serve local area businesses.

With adequate provisions for solids processing, cash flow models based on various sensitivities suggest that annual net revenue could range from $1.8 million at 300 m3/d of fluids disposal to over $8.0 million per year at 600 m3/d depending on the volume and quality of the waste received.

As of June 1, 2024, the Property had a deemed net asset value of ($354,432) (deemed assets of $0 and deemed liabilities of $354,432), with an LMR ratio of 0.00.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.