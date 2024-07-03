Cathedral announces update to the timing of the name change and stock consolidation for trading purposes

CALGARY, AB, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ – Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET) (“Cathedral” or the “Company“) announces that, further to its press release dated June 27, 2024, the Company’s common shares are expected to continue to trade on the TSX on an unconsolidated basis under the Cathedral name and symbol “CET” until the close of trading on July 4, 2024. The Company’s seven (7) for one (1) share consolidation and name change to “ACT Energy Technologies Ltd.” is expected to become effective for trading purposes on TSX under the new symbol “ACX” at the open on July 5, 2024.

Further details regarding the Company’s share consolidation and name change are contained in the Company’s June 27, 2024 press release.

About Cathedral

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). We operate in Canada under “Cathedral Energy Services” and in the United States under “Discovery Downhole Services, a division of Cathedral Energy Services Inc.”, “Altitude Energy Partners, LLC” and “Rime Downhole Technologies, LLC”. Cathedral’s common shares are publicly-traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CET”. Cathedral is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services and related downhole technologies. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com / www.actenergy.com.