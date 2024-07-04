Ambyint’s InfinityRL™ Saves $1 Million and Reduces Failure Rates by 38% for 2,500 Chord Energy’s Rod Lift Wells

Chord Energy has achieved remarkable results by deploying Ambyint’s InfinityRL rod lift optimization solution across 2,500 wells in the Bakken. This innovative AI-powered technology has led to an estimated $1 million in operational cost savings and a 38% reduction in failure rates.

InfinityRL seamlessly integrates with existing SCADA and data acquisition systems, enabling Chord Energy to quickly identify and resolve production challenges. The deployment has automated repetitive manual processes, improved workforce efficiency and scalability, reduced well optimization and diagnostics time, promoted environmental sustainability, minimized wellsite visits, and reduced operational costs. In just the most recent six months, Chord Energy saw a 7% increase in oil production and a 19% rise in liquid production.

“Within a year, Ambyint will save us over a million dollars just through time savings alone of our technicians. Instead of them sitting in front of their computers in the office, they can be where they really want to be: out in the field, putting their hands on the equipment. Those are some big benefits for us,” said Phil Espinoza, Production Optimization Foreman at Chord Energy.

“InfinityRL is designed to support operations teams by combining physics-based models, subject matter expert insights, and AI to deliver value. We are thrilled to see Chord Energy achieve such impressive results,” stated Chris Robart, Chief Commercial Officer at Ambyint.

The InfinityRL platform addresses these challenges with advanced analytics, anomaly detection, and autonomous setpoint management. This enhances workforce efficiency, reduces cycle time, and improves production. Automated reports deliver critical insights directly to your inbox, combining physics-based models, SME expertise, and AI for maximum value. Closed-loop control of pump off controller setpoints significantly reduces the need for regular manual adjustments and freeing up operator time to focus on the most critical issues.

