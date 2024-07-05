Heavy oil discount narrows further on wildfire risk

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened for a second consecutive day on Friday:

* WCS for August delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.75 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having closed at $14.60 a barrel below WTI on Thursday.

* An out-of-control wildfire in the northern Alberta oil sands region is threatening production, with very hot weather forecast to continue over the next week.

* Suncor Energy has temporarily curtailed some production at its 215,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Firebag oil sands site in northern Alberta as a precaution due to a nearby wildfire.

* Global oil prices settled lower as the rising possibility of a ceasefire deal in Gaza outweighed strong summer fuel demand and potential supply disruptions from Gulf of Mexico hurricanes.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)