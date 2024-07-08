Government of Canada supporting innovative majority Indigenous-owned natural resource project from Cedar LNG

Canadian companies and Indigenous communities are collaborating to turn ideas into solutions that will benefit Canada and the world

KITIMAAT VILLAGE, BC, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean and prosperous economy, with people at the centre. Canada has a long history of being a global supplier of green energy. The government is working to facilitate the transition to clean energy sources and is looking for reliable partners to ensure the Canadian economy is a leader in that transition. It’s why we are investing in projects that make our economy cleaner, and doing it fairly. That includes work to advance economic reconciliation in ways that provide Indigenous communities with new opportunities to share in the benefits of growth and to help lead the way in the economy of the future, an economy that supports good jobs, that supports our international partners and that supports a healthier environment.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the government’s support for a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

This project presents an exciting opportunity for Canada, as it is expected to commercialize one of the lowest-carbon-intensity liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities in the world and represents the largest Indigenous-majority-owned infrastructure project in Canada.

Cedar LNG is advancing a project that aligns with Canada’s priority of decarbonizing the industrial transformation of heavy emitters and supporting energy security for its partners and allies, including those in the Indo-Pacific region. This project would establish Canada as a global leader in the production of low-carbon LNG and, in doing so, provide unique opportunities for the Haisla Nation and the region and support the global transition to a low-carbon future.

Quotes

“In the last few years, the world has changed a lot. But the innovative spirit of Canadians remains the same. It is because of them that Canada is ready and able to deliver solutions the world needs, like the LNG that our partners are looking for, developed in a cleaner, fairer way than ever before. The partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a model for Canada and the world. This project is about economic reconciliation, it’s about energy security, it’s about clean energy, it’s about building a better future for all Canadians.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Indigenous participation in large projects in the natural resources and energy sectors aims to ensure that Indigenous Peoples can benefit fully from the advantages provided by Canada’s economic growth. Today’s announcement of the largest Indigenous-majority-owned resource project in Canadian history is an important step on the path to reconciliation, as well as a significant step for Canada’s economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

“The Haisla Nation is grateful to the Government of Canada for its support of Cedar LNG and for helping to make Canada’s first Indigenous-majority-owned LNG export facility a reality. Together with our partner Pembina, we are changing the face of the Canadian energy sector, in a manner that respects Indigenous values of environmental and cultural protection. Collaboration with all levels of government is essential in ensuring that Indigenous communities can access the same opportunities as other Canadians to meaningfully advance reconciliation and deliver prosperity for all Canadians.”

– Crystal Smith, Chief Councilor of the Haisla Nation

Quick facts

Cedar LNG is a Haisla Nation–led partnership. Haisla Nation (50.1%) is the band government of the Haisla people, who reside on British Columbia’s northwest coast. The other partner is Pembina Pipeline Corporation (49.9%), a Calgary-based midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for 70 years, including over 50 years in British Columbia.

The company announced on June 25, 2024, that it will be moving forward with a project that will deliver industry-leading, low-carbon, cost-competitive Canadian LNG to overseas markets and contribute to global energy security, while delivering jobs and economic prosperity to the region.

Cedar LNG will use clean hydroelectricity from the BC Hydro grid to liquefy and deliver world-leading, low-emissions LNG to overseas markets. Engineering innovations, such as a first-of-its kind spread mooring system, enable the nearshore floating LNG facility to minimize negative impacts on the local community and environment. The first implementation of air-cooled process technology in the world further reduces the environmental impacts of the facility.

