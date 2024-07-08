MEG Energy Announces Second Quarter of 2024 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ –

First Quarter Results Release: Thursday, July 25, 2024 after market close Conference Call Details: Friday, July 26, 2024 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT Dial-in Numbers: Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546 International: 1.416.764.8688 Replay: For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on Friday, July 26, 2024 at: https://www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations- events/

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada’s largest oil sands producers. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX: MEG).

T 403.767.0515

E invest@megenergy.com

T 403.775.1131

E media@megenergy.com

