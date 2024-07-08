US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 151,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending July 12, decreasing available refining capacity by 151,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to remain unchanged at 260,000 bpd in the week ending July 19, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week ended Friday July 8 July 5 July 3 07/19/2024 260 260 – 07/12/2024 260 260 261 07/05/2024 109 109 117 06/28/2024 176 176 176

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )