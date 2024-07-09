Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2024, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after markets close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/pjxnzwq5

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa68e134a86c9428bb7606c153eb0ce70

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from the Canadian Foothills and adjacent areas in Alberta and in northeast British Columbia. Pieridae’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

