Canada Growth Fund announces up to $2 billion carbon capture and sequestration partnership with Strathcona Resources

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ – Canada Growth Fund Inc. (“CGF”) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership (the “SAGD CCS Partnership”) with Strathcona Resources Ltd. (“Strathcona”) (TSX: SCR), to build carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) infrastructure on Strathcona’s steam-assisted gravity drainage (“SAGD”) oil sands facilities across Saskatchewan and Alberta. Through the SAGD CCS Partnership, Strathcona will seek to capture and permanently store up to two million tonnes of carbon dioxide (“CO 2 “) annually, with CGF and Strathcona each contributing up to $1.0 billion in project funding.

Strathcona is the fifth largest oil producer in Canada, with production-related emissions (Scope 1 and 2) of approximately 3 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum from seven major oil sands facilities. Under the terms of the SAGD CCS Partnership, CGF and Strathcona will each fund 50% of the capital costs to build CCS infrastructure on Strathcona’s oil sands facilities. CGF will initially commit $500 million in project funding, with the option to upsize its commitment to $1.0 billion. Strathcona will build, own and operate all CCS projects and receive all investment tax credits. CGF will earn a targeted return over time with the annual cash flows generated by each CCS project based on actual captured volumes, actual operating costs, and a fixed carbon price guaranteed by Strathcona. Each CCS project’s fixed price per tonne will be set at the time of final investment decision (“FID”).

The SAGD CCS Partnership represents a first-of-its-kind approach to CCS risk-sharing, with the emitter retaining carbon pricing risk and CGF sharing in the risk for the project’s cost and capture efficiency. The SAGD CCS Partnership is expected to enhance the long-term competitiveness of one of Canada’s most carbon-intensive industries by advancing large-scale commercial CCS projects over time and demonstrating decarbonization outcomes in a fiscally prudent manner.

“This partnership is a breakthrough in Canada’s journey towards decarbonizing the oil and gas sector,” said Patrick Charbonneau, President & CEO of CGF Investment Management. “Alongside CGF, Strathcona intends to advance Canada’s first CCS projects in the heavy oil sector. Given the economic and environmental importance of the oil and gas sector–which represents 9% of Canada’s nominal GDP and 31% of its emissions–Strathcona’s leadership is essential and worth celebrating.”

“Strathcona is proud to be leading the Canadian oil and gas sector towards reducing our carbon intensity, prudently and profitably,” added Adam Waterous, Executive Chairman of Strathcona. “We hope this innovative partnership with CGF will serve as a template for other producers and serve notice to the global oil and gas industry that Canada not only has one of the largest and most profitable oil resources in the world, but soon through these CCS projects, on a path toward becoming the least carbon intensive.”

Strathcona’s oil sands facilities in Lloydminster and Cold Lake are located near suitable CO 2 storage reservoirs, allowing for CO 2 to be injected directly on site. Over the past three years, Strathcona has made significant progress in bringing its first CCS project to FID. In 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan granted Strathcona subsurface CO 2 injection rights, making Strathcona the first oil sands producer in Canada with approval to capture and permanently store CO 2 . The SAGD CCS Partnership will allow Strathcona to begin its final detailed engineering work with a targeted FID date in mid 2025 for its first commercial CCS project which is expected to be in Saskatchewan. Strathcona is in dialogue with the province of Alberta regarding an approval for dedicated sequestration pore space beneath its Cold Lake properties.

In keeping with its mandate, CGF is focused on enabling substantial, cost-efficient emission reductions and supporting the commercial-scale operations of technologies crucial to decarbonizing Canada’s hard to abate industries. Given financial institutions are generally not yet comfortable underwriting CCS project-specific risks, CGF is enabling investments in an important sector not yet well served by commercial lenders.

A positive FID on Lloydminster, Cold Lake or any other CCS project remains subject to agreement between the parties on final investment terms and other customary conditions, such as satisfactory due diligence, permitting and regulatory approvals.

Transaction Highlights:

$500 million initial financing by CGF to build CCS infrastructure on Strathcona’s SAGD assets.

initial financing by CGF to build CCS infrastructure on SAGD assets. CCS projects will be funded 50% by CGF and 50% by Strathcona .

. Strathcona will build, own and operate all CCS projects and receive all investment tax credits.

will build, own and operate all CCS projects and receive all investment tax credits. Strathcona’s share of capital costs is expected to be primarily funded through the federal CCS investment tax credit and other grants.

share of capital costs is expected to be primarily funded through the federal CCS investment tax credit and other grants. First CCS project FID targeted by mid 2025 and is expected to be in Saskatchewan .

. CGF will earn a targeted return over time with the annual cash flows generated by each CCS project based on actual captured volumes, actual operating costs, and a fixed carbon price guaranteed by Strathcona ,

, CGF will have an targeted 10-year payback period on each project. Actual payback period will depend on actual performance of the project(s).

CGF has information and audit rights related to the SAGD CCS Partnership and will have oversight rights on construction and operations of the CCS projects.

About CGF

CGF is a $15 billion arm’s length public investment vehicle that helps attract private capital to build Canada’s clean economy by using investment instruments that absorb certain risks in order to encourage private investment in low carbon projects, technologies, businesses, and supply chains.

CGF makes strategic investments to help Canada to meet the following national economic and climate policy goals:

reduce emissions and achieve Canada’s climate targets;

climate targets; accelerate the deployment of key technologies, such as low-carbon hydrogen and CCS;

scale-up companies that will create jobs, drive productivity and clean growth across new and traditional sectors of Canada’s industrial base;

industrial base; encourage the retention of intellectual property in Canada ; and

; and capitalize on Canada’s abundance of natural resources and strengthen critical supply chains to secure Canada’s future economic and environmental well-being.

Further information on CGF’s mandate, strategic objectives, investment selection criteria, scope of investment activities, and range of investment instruments can be found on www.cgf-fcc.ca.

About CGF Investment Management

In Budget 2023, the Government of Canada announced that PSP Investments, through a wholly owned subsidiary, would act as investment manager for CGF. CGF Investment Management has been incorporated to act as the independent and exclusive investment manager of CGF.

Advisors



Stikeman Elliott LLP and Sproule International Limited acted as advisors to Canada Growth Fund Inc.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal counsel to Strathcona.

