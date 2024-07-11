i3 Energy PLC announces Q2 2024 ex-dividend date amendment for TSX shares

2nd Quarter 2024 Ex-Dividend Date Amendment – for TSX Traded Shares

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, advises that due to the transition to T+1 settlement, trade date plus one business day, in the Canadian securities industries as of 27 May 2024 from T +2, trade date plus two business days, settlement (the “Transition”), the record and ex-dividend date, in most instances, will now occur on the same day.

As a result of this Transition, the ex-dividend date for the Company’s 2nd Quarter 2024 dividend, as announced on 4 July 2024, is amended to 12 July 2024 for shares traded on the TSX. As AIM remains on T +2, trade date plus two business days, settlement, the ex-dividend date for shares traded on AIM, remains as originally announced on 4 July 2024, as 11 July 2024. The record date remains as announced on 4 July 2024 for both TSX and AIM traded shares as 12 July 2024.

