Ensign Energy Services Inc. – Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ – Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign” or “the Company”) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2024 results before the markets open on Friday, August 2, 2024. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 AM MST (12:00 PM EST) on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 664-6392 or

Local/Int’l Dial-In #: (416) 764-8659

Conference ID #: 14304699

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign’s website at www.ensignenergy.com/presentations/. A digital recording of the call will be available shortly after the call ends until August 9, 2024, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (local calls 416-764-8677) and entering reservation number 304699#.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world’s top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign’s Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

