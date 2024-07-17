MEG Energy responds to regional wildfires with evacuation of non-essential personnel at Christina Lake regional project

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ – MEG Energy Corp. (“MEG” or the “Corporation” (TSX: MEG) reports that the Corporation has proactively initiated a controlled evacuation of non-essential personnel from MEG’s Christina Lake Regional Project (CLRP) as a result of nearby wildfires.

“Our first operating priority is to care for ourselves and all others,” said Darlene Gates, President and CEO. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking precautions to ensure the safe and orderly withdrawal of all non-essential personnel. Our focus is to minimize and mitigate any potential impact on our people and our operations. At this time, the wildfires do not pose an imminent threat to CLRP and production continues as normal. We are working with relevant authorities and continue to monitor the situation.”

As information becomes available, news releases will be issued and we will post the latest updates on www.megenergy.com. Any further inquires should be directed to media@megenergy.com and a MEG representative will assist you.

About MEG MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada’s largest oil sands producers. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX: MEG).

