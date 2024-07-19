Halliburton posts higher quarterly profit on international strength

Oilfield services firm Halliburton reported a rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by stable demand from international customers for its drilling equipment and services.

Energy firms in global markets such as the Middle East have been looking to secure new oil and gas deposits, benefiting firms such as Halliburton, which provides services such as drilling and well completion.

Halliburton’s international revenue rose 3% to $3.4 billion, backed by growth in Europe, Africa and Middle East, while North America revenue fel 3% sequentially.

The Houston-based company reported net income of $709 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $610 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D’Silva)