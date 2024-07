U.S. gasoline demand rose to 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the most for this time of the year since 2021’s record high of over 10 million bpd, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Product supplied of gasoline, EIA’s measure of demand, rose by 673,000 bpd in the week ended July 19, the biggest weekly increase since November 2023, the data showed.

