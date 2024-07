Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that the next U.S. president will have limited tools to significantly boost 2025 oil supply.

“We still forecast a $75-90 range for Brent given our base cases of trend-like growth in GDP and oil demand (under steady us policies), and Opec+ market balancing,” the bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)