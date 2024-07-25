TOP WELL REPORT – June oil/condensate production data for Alberta – Veren rules the Montney with Whitecap right behind; Archer Exploration surprises with massive Bluesky well and while Baytex has top Clearwater, its best well is actually from a different formation

Initial production data is out for June in Alberta. BC and Saskatchewan have yet to report. Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data (including pentane) and marketable gas is due out in a couple weeks. While the June data won’t be considered complete until the rest of the Alberta data has been reported, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for June which will affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Despite the incomplete version of this data, it is still interesting to present it as this data is fresh.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – June volumes – Alberta only (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Veren continues its recent dominance of our top well lists with its highest number of the top 15 wells yet. In June, Veren had 7 of the top 15 wells, with its best well producing 1,551 bbl/d of oil. While the Montney has been the source of most of the company’s top wells as of late, 2 of the company’s 7 wells this month were actually Duvernay wells. Veren’s Q2 report just came out this morning, in which it mentioned that “The Company is in the process of bringing 11 wells on stream in its Gold Creek area which were completed in late second quarter and expects to bring an additional 22 wells on stream in the Alberta Montney through the remainder of 2024.” Looks like we should expect to see Veren’s representation in our “top well reports” continue as the year goes on.

Archer Exploration surprised with a massive Bluesky well from the Elmworth field west of Grande Prairie. The well produced 1,046 bbl/d of oil in June, far and away the top Bluesky well this month. Worth keeping an eye out to see if this result is repeatable.

Whitecap had 4 of the top 15 wells in June, all coming from the company’s Kakwa Montney play. For more on the company’s Montney and Duvernay results, see yesterday’s Q2 report from Whitecap which the company mentions that “results across our Montney and Duvernay assets are increasing the confidence in the future deliverability of these assets.”

Baytex had 3 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in June. We are used to seeing Baytex on these lists with its best-in-class Clearwater (licensed here as “Spirit River”) development at Peavine, and that is the case again this month with 2 of its wells. However, the third one was certainly notable as it was a Duvernay well from the Pembina field. This well produced 1,036 bbl/d in June, was #6 overall and was the top Duvernay well. Many Duvernay wells often show up later when Pentane results get reported, so check back for full liquids data in a couple weeks.

12 of the 15 top wells this month have Confidential status and do not report producing hours.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – June volumes – Alberta only – initial liquids data (pentane volumes not yet reported for June)

*partial June data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.