Viaro to buy Shell, Exxon’s North Sea assets

Independent British oil producer Viaro Energy said on Tuesday it would buy UK Southern North Sea assets owned by Shell and Exxon Mobil

Reuters had reported about the deal talks in May, citing sources.

Under the terms of the deal, Viaro said it would assume full ownership of one of the largest and longest producing gas asset portfolios in the UK Continental Shelf.

In 2023, the assets produced around 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), about 5% of UK’s total gas production, Viaro added. With this deal, Exxon would complete its exit from the North Sea region, where it was present since 1964.

