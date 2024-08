Chevron Corp said on Sunday that non-essential personnel from its Blind Faith and Petronius facilities in Gulf of Mexico have been removed as Tropical Storm Debby approaches.

“There has been no effect to production at our Chevron-operated assets due to the tropical weather,” the company added.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast by midday on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, warning of life-threatening storm surges.

