Part 2 of a webinar series

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is expected to play a major role in decarbonizing Canadian industries. Most CCS projects are in early stages of planning and development. Government incentives and policy clarity are necessary to support continued project momentum. The Royal Assent of Bill C-59 (June 2024) provides both.

Bill C-59 finalized the availability of the Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) and detailed requirements for public disclosure of environmental effects. To delve into these recent changes, GLJ and the International CCS Knowledge Centre will be hosting a free webinar on September 4th, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM MDT. Join our panel to discuss how CCS projects can thrive under this new legislation.

Webinar Details

The webinar Bill C-59 Aftermath: Strategies for CCS will focus on the things industry needs to know to thrive in this changing regulatory environment. This will include:

Understanding the nexus of CCS and Bill C-59

Addressing public claims of emissions reductions resulting from CCS

Discussing Benefits of Investment Tax Credits for CCS projects

Join GLJ’s Sustainability & Emissions Management team and the International CCS Knowledge Centre as they discuss the importance of the Royal Assent of Bill C-59 and its impacts to CCS projects.

