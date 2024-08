U.S. crude oil output rose by about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record high of 13.4 million bpd in the week ended Aug. 2, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Output rose for the first time after climbing to the prior record of 13.3 million bpd in the first week of July, the data showed.

