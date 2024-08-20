TELUS: Leading the Way in Reclamation Tree Planting for a Sustainable Future

In today’s rapidly evolving energy sector, environmental responsibility is more important than ever. Shakti by TELUS, a subsidiary of TELUS Environmental Solutions, is a leader in reclamation tree planting, with over 15 years of experience serving oil and gas companies. In 2023, we planted over 5.5 million trees, with more than half of those in the energy sector. We are proud to partner with industry leaders such as Cenovus Energy Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Westmoreland. Discover how our services can help your company meet its environmental goals and regulatory requirements.

The Importance of Reclamation

Oil and gas operations, like all industrial activities, can affect the environment. Reclamation is essential for returning land to a healthy and productive state after use. Tree planting plays a crucial role in this process, offering benefits such as carbon sequestration, habitat restoration, soil stabilization and water cycle regulation.

Improving the Bottom Line

Proactive reclamation offers economic benefits by delivering cost savings and enhancing land value. Successfully obtaining the reclamation certificate allows companies to cease lease payments for the land, thereby reducing long-term liabilities and future remediation costs.

Putting Safety First

Our commitment to safety and environmental stewardship is reflected in every project we undertake. We pride ourselves on our robust safety systems and adherence to the highest safety standards. Our team emphasizes safety compliance through rigorous certifications, a robust safety management system and comprehensive employee training. A significant aspect of our safety management system is our substantial investment in third-party safety training, which is essential in the energy sector. At the operations level, safety is the top priority, and safety certifications are mandatory for all work. Ensuring that all staff are equipped with appropriate PPE at all times is another core aspect of our approach. Our extensive experience enables us to understand and meet all regulatory requirements to deliver successful outcomes.

Sourcing Native Trees

Native tree sourcing is integral to our reclamation planting approach. Our Head Forester can determine tree allocations and we have nursery relationships that allow us to offer the complete package of sourcing the seed, growing the trees and completing the planting work. We offer alternative seed and genetic material collection services as well to grow trees for the energy sector that aren’t readily available to allow a more thorough reclamation process including deciduous trees, shrubs and wetland species.

Managing Risk

Effective risk management for reclamation planting provides us opportunities to leverage your investment in reclamation to boost climate resilience and mitigate risks associated with extreme weather events that could disrupt operations. Additionally, partnering in reclamation planting fosters positive relationships with local communities, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and risk reduction.

Partner with TELUS Environmental Solutions to advance your reclamation projects. Visit telus.com/restoration or contact us at telusenvironment@telus.com to learn more about how we can help your company achieve its environmental goals and regulatory requirements.