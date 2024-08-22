Inclusive Energy Unveils Major Expansion of Capital Investment Fund to Empower Canadian Upstream Energy Producers

Toronto, ON – Inclusive Energy is excited to announce a transformative expansion of its Private Equity Capital Fund, significantly enhancing its ability to support Canadian upstream oil and gas producers. This strategic initiative is bolstered by alliances with leading international conglomerates and top-tier financial institutions, positioning Inclusive Energy as a key catalyst for growth in the Canadian energy sector.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Capital Infusion

This bold expansion highlights Inclusive Energy’s unwavering commitment to driving value and accelerating growth in the Canadian energy industry. By combining capital infusion with advanced oilfield equipment solutions, Inclusive Energy aims to unlock the full potential of Canadian upstream producers. The integration of strong financial support with cutting-edge technology will enable producers to optimize their assets and achieve exceptional growth.

Addressing the Capital Deficit in the Canadian Energy Sector

Canadian upstream oil and gas producers, essential to the country’s innovation and economic vitality, have increasingly struggled with capital shortages. Inclusive Energy is stepping in to fill this critical gap with innovative financing solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of these important players. The expanded Capital Investment Fund offers flexible, scalable options designed to empower producers and drive their success.

Tailored Financing Solutions for Optimal Impact

Inclusive Energy’s enhanced Capital Investment Fund provides a wide array of financing options, including equity and debt instruments. Investment opportunities range from C$1 million to over C$30 million, featuring adaptable lending structures with 2-3 year amortization terms, coupons, and minimal production volume royalties. Additionally, Inclusive Energy can provide adaptable, creative loan structures such as production allocation payments and may engage in direct investments, joint ventures or farmins to maximize economic participation. Inclusive will also entertain the outright purchase of producing assets to assist producers with strategic dispositions.

Leadership’s Commitment to Canadian Energy

Mr. Hydrie, CEO of Inclusive Energy, emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting the Canadian energy sector: “With traditional lenders increasingly retreating from smaller producers, the capital landscape has become challenging. Inclusive Energy is committed to bridging this gap with innovative, locally tailored solutions that provide both financial resources and advanced equipment to meet each producer’s unique needs.”

Navigating Market Challenges with Optimism

Chairman Hasnain Habib highlighted Inclusive Energy’s strategic positioning amidst market uncertainties: “Despite fluctuations in commodity prices and a challenging natural gas market, we remain optimistic about the future of the Canadian energy sector. Our strategic focus and expertise position us to seize emerging opportunities and forge new, impactful partnerships.”

Strategic Alignment

Michael Kryczka, Vice President, Corporate Development of Inclusive Energy emphasized on the advantages of energy companies aligning with Inclusive, “I encourage oil and gas producers to reach out to Inclusive. We understand the risks and challenges facing producers and Inclusive is committed to supporting and investing in these local companies. We have immediate capital available and can be nimble with quick turnaround times and a seamless process for closing transactions.”

Inclusive Energy’s management team, backed by decades of experience in finance, banking, and energy, is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value. As a proud member of the Habib Group—a global leader in banking, financial services, manufacturing, and biofuels—Inclusive Energy is poised to drive positive outcomes and sustainable growth.

Explore Investment Opportunities

To learn more about how Inclusive Energy can support your growth objectives and to explore investment opportunities, please contact us at: www.inclusivenergy.com

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO

bhydrie@inclusivenergy.com

403-444-6897

www.inclusivenergy.com

Michael Kryczka, Vice President, Corporate Development

mkryczka@inclusivenergy.com

403-444-6897

Seta Afshordi, Vice President, Corporate Development & Upstream Investments

safshordi@inclusivenergy.com

403-444-6897