Tronic Data Partners with KidSport and Calgary Flames Sports Bank to Give Children the Power of a Helmet

Tronic Data is proud to partner with KidSport and the Calgary Flames Sports Bank to ensure that every child has the chance to experience the joys and benefits of organized sports. As hockey season approaches, this initiative is dedicated to raising essential funds and collecting donations of new and gently used sports equipment, with a special focus on providing helmets to children from marginalized communities.

From August 19 to September 6, Tronic Data invites the community to participate in this cause by donating sporting equipment or making monetary contributions. A $50 donation can give a child the critical protection of a helmet, empowering them to join their peers on the ice, field, or court. As part of this initiative, Tronic Data will match 10 cents for every dollar raised, up to a maximum of $10,000.

Each year, KidSport and the Calgary Flames Sports Bank provide thousands of pieces of no-cost equipment to children from low-income families, ensuring they can participate in sports like hockey, ringette, and lacrosse. Already, over 8,300 pieces of equipment have been distributed to families in need.

KidSport is specifically seeking donations of soccer cleats, shin pads, hockey skates, helmets, gloves, and basketball shoes. Every contribution makes a difference in helping a child access the physical, social, and emotional benefits of sports. Our main collection site is at Selkirk House in downtown Calgary, with additional drop-off points at Baytex Energy and Orlen Upstream.

Tronic Data Selkirk House 1410, 555 4th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 3E7 Baytex Energy Centennial Place East Tower 520 3 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0R3 Orlen Upstream Canada Bankers Court Building 850 2 St SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0R8

By coming together, we can make a tangible impact on the lives of local children. Let’s give the power of sport and help equip them for success both on and off the field. Join us in supporting this great cause—because every kid deserves the gift of sport.

Donate Now to give the power of a helmet to a child in need.