Westgate Energy announces Q2 2024 financial results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ – Westgate Energy Inc. ("Westgate" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGT), is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 (“Q2/24”) Financial and Operational Highlights

Quarterly Production Growth – Achieved average daily production of 193 boe/d during Q2/24, exceeding Q1/24 by more than 8%.

– Achieved average daily production of 193 boe/d during Q2/24, exceeding Q1/24 by more than 8%. Increasing Operating Netback (1) – Improved the operating netback to $22.14 /boe, driven by a lower operating expense of $18.18 /boe versus a Q1/24 operating expense of $23.60 /boe.

– Improved the operating netback to /boe, driven by a lower operating expense of /boe versus a Q1/24 operating expense of /boe. Completed Go-Public Transaction – Closed the Company’s go-public transaction on May 23, 2024 , which is intended to provide broader access to capital and facilitate Westgate’s ability to complete M&A transactions.

– Closed the Company’s go-public transaction on , which is intended to provide broader access to capital and facilitate Westgate’s ability to complete M&A transactions. Raised Over $7.0 million of Equity Financing – Proceeds from additional equity financing fully fund the 2024 drilling budget and ensure a strong, debt free balance sheet.

– Proceeds from additional equity financing fully fund the 2024 drilling budget and ensure a strong, debt free balance sheet. Significantly Higher Realized Oil Pricing – The Company improved its realized oil price at the wellhead during Q2/24 due to optimizing the marketing of Killam’s 29o API oil.

Q2/24 Financial & Operating Results Summary

($’s, unless otherwise stated) Q2-2024 Q1-2024 Q4-2024 Q3-2023 Production Oil bbl/d 86 88 33 36 Natural gas mcf/d 618 511 437 510 NGLs bbl/d 4 5 4 5 Total boe/d(6:1) 193 178 110 126 Revenue: Crude oil 713,611 615,264 272,172 322,601 Natural gas 43,904 85,644 81,264 106,044 NGLs 33,642 29,880 25,844 31,636 Petroleum, natural gas and NGL sales 791,157 730,788 379,280 460,281 Processing revenue 3,789 364 13,404 – Total Revenue(1) 794,946 731,152 392,686 460,281 Royalties (87,026) (71,888) (66,866) (60,554) Operating expenses (319,159) (382,668) (345,366) (281,235) Operating Income (loss)(1) 388,761 276,596 (19,548) 118,492 Expenditures on property and equipment (326,374) (593,204) (2,466,978) (93,800) Acquisition of property and equipment – – (11,683) – REALIZED PRICES(2) Crude oil $/bbl 91.68 76.54 89.36 97.91 Natural gas $/mcf 0.78 1.84 2.02 2.26 NGLs $/bbl 83.17 68.81 66.31 70.29 Realized Prices $/boe 45.06 45.06 37.43 39.82 Processing revenue $/boe 0.22 0.02 1.32 – Royalties $/boe (4.96) (4.43) (6.60) (5.24) Royalties as a percentage of revenue(2) % 11 % 10 % 18 % 13 % Operating expenses $/boe (18.18) (23.60) (34.08) (24.33) Operating Netback(1) $/boe 22.14 17.05 (1.93) 10.25 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” section within this MD&A for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Supplementary financial measure, Refer to the “Supplementary Measures” section within this MD&A for additional information.

Operations Update

As previously communicated, the Company drilled two horizontal multi-lateral oil wells in July. These wells are now both on production and recovering load fluid. The Company expects to be in a position to provide a production update by the end of September.

Westgate’s Differentiated Strategy

Westgate is focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in East-Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. This fairway is characterized by known accumulations of medium and heavy oil which are being ‘unlocked’ via the application of innovative drilling techniques that utilize multi-lateral horizontal drilling. Applying these multi-lateral drilling techniques has yielded some of the strongest oil well economics across Western Canada. The management team and board of Westgate have extensive experience building and leading successful energy companies in Canada. The collective successes of the leadership group share common characteristics: a strategy of targeting high-quality oil assets with large quantities of oil-in-place, and driving growth through successful drilling as well as strategic merger and acquisition opportunities. This proven blueprint of delivering shareholder value will be foundational to Westgate’s strategy, positioning the Company as one of a select few pure-play, high-growth, publicly-traded junior oil companies focused on the Mannville Stack Fairway.

For more information, please visit www.westgateenergy.ca.

Reader Advisories

In this press release, all references to “$” are to Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

