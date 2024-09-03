BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 3 Lead Crew Hand Summit Lloydminster
Aug. 30 Lead Hand – Heavy Landscape Background Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 30 Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 30 Well Testing Supervisors Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 29 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician – ISP/DSP Strike Group All Areas
Aug. 29 Junior Electrical Estimator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Aug. 29 Marketing Accountant Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Aug. 28 Scheduler Strike Group Mount Bracey
Aug. 28 SENIOR ENVIRONMENTAL COORDINATOR Orphan Well Association Calgary
Aug. 28 Joint Venture Analyst Harvest Operations Corp. Calgary
Aug. 28 Senior Contracts Landman Harvest Operations Corp. Calgary
Aug. 27 Field Operator Roska DBO Slave Lake

Follow BOE Report

Sign up for the BOE Report Daily Digest E-mail

Latest Headlines

Return to Home