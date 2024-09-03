New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 3
|Lead Crew Hand
|Summit
|Lloydminster
|Aug. 30
|Lead Hand – Heavy Landscape Background
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 30
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 30
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 29
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician – ISP/DSP
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Aug. 29
|Junior Electrical Estimator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Aug. 29
|Marketing Accountant
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary
|Aug. 28
|Scheduler
|Strike Group
|Mount Bracey
|Aug. 28
|SENIOR ENVIRONMENTAL COORDINATOR
|Orphan Well Association
|Calgary
|Aug. 28
|Joint Venture Analyst
|Harvest Operations Corp.
|Calgary
|Aug. 28
|Senior Contracts Landman
|Harvest Operations Corp.
|Calgary
|Aug. 27
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Slave Lake