U.S. energy company Chesapeake Energy was still curtailing natural gas output, the company’s CEO Nick Dell’Osso said at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday.

Low U.S. gas prices so far in 2024 prompted Chesapeake and several other gas suppliers to cut output.

“We are curtailing volumes right now,” Dell’Osso said. He noted, however, that he “would be surprised if we see the magnitude of volumes curtailed this fall that we saw in the spring, but it wouldn’t shock me.”

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)