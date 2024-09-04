Heavy oil discount widens

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Wednesday for the second consecutive day:

* WCS for October delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $14.00 a barrel below WTI on Wednesday, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $13.50 a barrel under the benchmark on Tuesday.

* Global oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel in see-saw trading, with traders worried about demand in coming months as crude producers offered mixed signals about supply increases.

* The outright price of WCS was around $55 a barrel.

