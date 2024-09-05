Heavy oil discount narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Thursday:

* WCS for October delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.70 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $14.00 a barrel under the benchmark on Wednesday.

* Price action was muted in the Canadian market, with many traders more focused on recent volatile moves in WTI, one Calgary-based broker said.

* Global oil prices held at a 14-month low as worries about demand in the U.S. and China and a likely rise in supplies out of Libya offset a big withdrawal from U.S. inventories and a delay to output increases by OPEC+ producers.

