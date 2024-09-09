Heavy oil discount widens

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edged wider on Monday:

* WCS for October delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.90 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $13.70 a barrel under the benchmark on Friday.

* Moves in the WCS market have been muted so far this month, while volatile trading and recent heavy losses in the global Brent and WTI markets have weighed on the outright price of Canadian crude.

* “The Canadian market is just chugging along while the rest of the market implodes,” said Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.

* Global oil prices rose about 1%, following steep losses last week, on concerns that a hurricane forecast to hit Louisiana on Wednesday will disrupt production and refining along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

* The outright price of WCS was just under $55 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Alan Barona)