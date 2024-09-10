Slashing Completion Times in Charlie Lake Formation for Top Producer

Completing extended reach wells can prove to be challenging if coiled tubing is required. Due to the limited forces available at the bottom portion of the lateral, milling operations or manipulating coil shiftable sleeves can be time-consuming and expensive, if at all possible. A field-proven, unlimited stage, interventionless completion system has reduced well payout times and driven high capital efficiencies amongst operators.

In a recently completed project, a top oil producer successfully deployed a 30-stage cemented Interra RPGTM system in a hybrid completion in the Charlie Lake Formation in the Peace Region of northern Alberta.

The Interra Energy Services system was deployed at the toe of the well achieving a total depth of 8,242m, with a 3.5:1, MD:TVD ratio. All RPGTM stages within the well were effectively stimulated within a total completion time of 20.4 hours, representing a time savings of 43% as compared to traditional completion methods, marking a significant impact on well economics.

The innovative RPGTM system can be utilized as a stand-alone or in conjunction with plug & perf, ball drop or coil shiftable technologies. This technology offers operators the option to drill extended reach laterals without the challenges that can accompany coil tubing or pump down operations. Even more impressive, operators can maintain desired frac rates throughout the entirety of the wellbore.

Notably, it has a consistent large seat ID from toe to heel, enabling unlimited stages, and a sleeve design that is proven, simple and reliable. A uniform sleeve is placed throughout the lateral at any required spacing. Stimulation is completed by deploying a wireless plug with a proprietary non-mechanical internal counting mechanism. With no length restrictions, operators can now efficiently and reliably extend the reach of any lateral.

“Technology for innovative minds is our tagline and a big part of the culture at Interra Energy Services,” says Interra President and CEO Sean Judge proudly. “We engineer and manufacture downhole tools that take into consideration client specific goals, return on investment, safety and the environment.”

If these recent project results are any indication, we would fully expect to see Interra’s RPGTM System deployed in many more extended reach wells with similar successful outcomes for producers.

