‘Re-exports’ from terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast continue at a steady pace

International shipments of Canadian oil from ports on the U.S. Gulf Coast continue at a steady pace, according to a new report by RBN Energy.

Major buyers in recent months were India and Spain, said analyst Martin King.

These are so-called “re-exports” — oil produced in Western Canada that moves by pipeline or rail through the U.S. to terminals primarily in Port Arthur, Texas.

Citing data compiled by Bloomberg and the U.S. Census Bureau, King said re-exports averaged 117,000 barrels per day in June, the third consecutive month over 100,000 barrels per day.

Re-exports of Canadian oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast have slowed somewhat since the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion came online in May 2024, King said, as China shifts to using closer access via the West Coast.

In addition to export terminals, the U.S. Gulf Coast has the world’s largest cluster of refineries designed to process “heavy” oil, Canada’s main export to the region.

Total U.S. Gulf Coast imports of Canadian oil so far this year have averaged about 400,000 barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

