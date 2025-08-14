Expand Energy ousts CFO Mohit Singh

Expand Energy said on Thursday Mohit Singh, its chief financial officer since 2021, has left the natural gas producer, effective August 13.

Singh departed due to a termination without cause and will pursue other interests, the company said.

Expand Energy and Singh did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Insider Brittany Raiford has been appointed as interim CFO, the company said.

Last month, the natural gas producer reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as it benefited from higher output and stronger commodity prices.

