Previously announced Vermilion Saskatchewan asset sale goes to 2 different buyers – StackDX Intel

A little over a month ago, Vermilion confirmed the closing of its Saskatchewan asset sale.

The following data and analysis uses only public data, and comes from our public data platforms StackDX Intel and StackDX Maps.

While the press release did not mention who the buyers were, StackDX Intel subscribers can see that there were in fact two different buyers of these assets. We’ve chosen to hide the details of the buyers, but our Intel subscribers will have access to their identities by selecting the “Well Licence Transfers” tab.

Below we show the well licence transfers for the two different buyers of these Vermilion Saskatchewan assets. Note that Vermilion’s press release also mentions Manitoba assets as part of this transaction, for which the pubic data has not gone through yet. It’s also possible that this is not yet the complete set of wells to be transferred in Saskatchewan.

Figure 1 – Vermilion Saskatchewan asset sale buyers

The gross production transferred in these licences to Buyer A was 4,803 BOE/d, including 2,451 bbl/d of oil (June production data).

Figure 2 – Production from list of wells transferred to Buyer A (oil in green, natural gas in red)

The gross production transferred in these licences to Buyer B was 3,250 BOE/d, including 3,094 bbl/d of oil (June production data).

Figure 3 – Production from list of wells transferred to Buyer B (oil in green, natural gas in red)