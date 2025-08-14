Prospera Energy Announces Q2 2025 Financials & EnerCom Denver 2025 Participation

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI, OTC: GXRFF) (“Prospera”, “PEI” or the “Corporation”)

In Q2 2025, Prospera invested $1.65 million in capital expenditures, including $665K for well reactivations, $534K for plant maintenance, and $448K for environmental work. Reactivation efforts targeted eleven wells in the Luseland and Cuthbert properties, adding 87 boe/d of production at an improved capital efficiency of $7,644/boe (vs. $9,317/boe in Q1). Plant maintenance improved infrastructure integrity, enhanced production reliability, and supported higher oil recovery.

Strategic achievements included:

Securing $3.2 million in additional term-debt advances for development and optimization. Completing workforce optimization to streamline decision-making and reduce G&A costs. Securing $150K through a convertible debenture offering, expected to close in Q3 2025.

Operational highlights for Q2 2025 are as follows:

PEI realized average net sales of 780 boe/d in Q2 2025, an increase of 18% from Q1 2025 net sales of 660 boe/d.

Sales revenue in Q2 2025 totaled $4,902,540 ($69.03/boe), a 7% increase from $4,579,726 ($77.33/boe) in Q1 2025, due to higher sales volumes, partially offset by weaker commodity prices.

In Q2 2025, operating costs fell 38% from Q1 to $36.86/boe due to the absence of unplanned maintenance, upgrades, and extreme cold weather costs seen earlier in the year.

In Q2 2025, PEI’s operating netback was $1.61 million ($22.73/boe), up from $627K ($10.55/boe) in Q1 2025.

Improved the working capital deficit by $2.8 million from December 31, 2024, with Q2 period-end cash increasing by $582K to $947K.

Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 P&NG sales revenue ($) 4,902,540 4,598,472 9,501,012 9,079,566 Royalties ($) (670,619 ) (435,115 ) (1,105,734 ) (615,626 ) Operating costs ($) (2,617,998 ) (3,536,091 ) (6,154,089 ) (4,345,139 ) Operating netback ($) 1,613,923 627,266 2,241,189 4,118,801

Per BOE, except total BOE sales volumes Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Total BOE sales volumes 71,019 59,469 130,489 121,534 P&NG sales revenue ($) 69.03 77.33 72.81 74.71 Royalties ($) (9.44 ) (7.32 ) (8.47 ) (5.07 ) Operating costs ($) (36.86 ) (59.46 ) (47.16 ) (35.75 ) Operating netback per BOE ($) 22.73 10.55 17.18 33.89

Conference call to accompany Q2 2025 Financial Results

Stakeholders are encouraged to join Prospera Energy for an investor conference call on August 15th, 2025, at 10:00 AM MT, where management will review Q2 2025 financial results, technical discussion of key wells, operational milestones, and the Company’s strategic direction: Click here to register .

EnerCom Denver Presentation

Prospera is pleased to announce that it will participate in the 30th Annual EnerCom Energy Investment Conference, taking place in Denver, Colorado on August 18th & 19th, 2025. Shubham Garg, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Ludtke, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025, at 1:55 p.m. MT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to registered participants via the following link: https://www.enercomdenver.com .

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company’s core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera’s working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with ASC 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting.

It is important to note that BOEs (barrels of oil equivalent) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

