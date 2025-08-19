BP’s 440,000-bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, reports flaring due to severe thunderstorms, company says

BP’s 440,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Tuesday reported flaring due to flooding caused by a severe thunderstorm overnight, the company said.

“The Whiting Refinery’s operations were impacted by the significant thunderstorms overnight in Northwest Indiana that led to flooding and severe conditions in the surrounding neighborhoods,” the company said on Tuesday in a social media post. “Materials are being burned in the flares to maintain safe operations.”

Response and operations crews were on-site to manage impacts from the storms, the company said.

The company did not say whether production at the refinery was affected.

The Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, produces a wide range of liquid fuels, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

