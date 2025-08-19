BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 19 Local Sour Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Aug. 19 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 19 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 18 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Aug. 18 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Aug. 18 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Aug. 18 JOURNEYMAN/APPRENTICE & COILED TUBING HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 18 CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 17 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 17 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 17 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Aug. 17 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 16 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 16 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Aug. 15 Senior Technical Specialist Summit Grande Prairie
Aug. 15 Senior Technical Specialist Summit Calgary
Aug. 15 Senior Technical Specialist Summit Calgary
Aug. 15 Environmental Specialist Summit Lloydminster
Aug. 15 Senior Technical Specialist Summit Brooks
Aug. 15 Senior Technical Specialist Summit Lloydminster
Aug. 15 Oil Battery Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 15 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 15 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Aug. 15 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 15 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 15 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 14 Labourer Strike Group Edson
Aug. 14 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Edson
Aug. 14 Field Warehouse Technician Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 14 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 14 CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Aug. 14 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 13 Safety Administrator Roska DBO Calgary
Aug. 13 Office Administrator Roska DBO Brooks
Aug. 13 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Aug. 13 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 13 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 13 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 12 2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Aug. 12 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Aug. 12 3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Aug. 12 4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake