New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 19
|Local Sour Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Aug. 19
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 19
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 18
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Aug. 18
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Aug. 18
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 18
|JOURNEYMAN/APPRENTICE & COILED TUBING HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 18
|CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 17
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 17
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 17
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 17
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 16
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 16
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Aug. 15
|Senior Technical Specialist
|Summit
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 15
|Senior Technical Specialist
|Summit
|Calgary
|Aug. 15
|Senior Technical Specialist
|Summit
|Calgary
|Aug. 15
|Environmental Specialist
|Summit
|Lloydminster
|Aug. 15
|Senior Technical Specialist
|Summit
|Brooks
|Aug. 15
|Senior Technical Specialist
|Summit
|Lloydminster
|Aug. 15
|Oil Battery Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 15
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 15
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Aug. 15
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 15
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 15
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 14
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Aug. 14
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Aug. 14
|Field Warehouse Technician
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 14
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 14
|CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 14
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 13
|Safety Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Aug. 13
|Office Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Brooks
|Aug. 13
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Aug. 13
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 13
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 13
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 12
|2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Aug. 12
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Aug. 12
|3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Aug. 12
|4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake