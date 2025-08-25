Brokerages cheer Cenovus’ C$7.9 billion deal for MEG Energy

** Gerdes Energy Research raises PT on CVE by C$2 to C$32, a premium of 51.2% to stock’s closing price on Friday

** The deal will give “an approximate 6% improvement in oil sands capital intensity,” Gerdes said

** Brokerage Desjardins raises PT to C$29 from $C27.5, a ~37% upside to last close

** “While the transaction would be modestly dilutive, reflecting CVE’s depressed valuation, we view the consolidation of Christina Lake as a strategic masterstroke” – Desjardins

** Brokerage believes CVE is well-positioned to surpass the ~C$400m of identified synergies while delivering top-decile capital efficiencies

** ATB Capital Markets raises its PT to C$28 from C$25

** 16 out of 17 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher and 1 “sell”; their median PT is C$26.5 – data compiled by LSEG

** As of last close, CVE shares up 4.1% YTD

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru)