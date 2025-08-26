New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 26
|Turnaround Execution Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Aug. 26
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Beaverlodge
|Aug. 25
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 25
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Winnipeg
|Aug. 21
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Aug. 21
|Mechanical General Foreperson
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Aug. 21
|QA/QC Lead – Electrical
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Aug. 21
|Lead Hand – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Aug. 21
|Labourer – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Aug. 19
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 19
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort St. John