BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 26 Turnaround Execution Coordinator Roska DBO Ft.McMurray
Aug. 26 Field Operator Roska DBO Beaverlodge
Aug. 25 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 25 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Winnipeg
Aug. 21 Office Administrator Strike Group Calgary
Aug. 21 Mechanical General Foreperson Strike Group Prince George
Aug. 21 QA/QC Lead – Electrical Strike Group All Areas
Aug. 21 Lead Hand – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
Aug. 21 Labourer – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
Aug. 19 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Fort St. John
Aug. 19 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Fort St. John