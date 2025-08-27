EQT to buy LNG from Sempra’s Port Arthur Phase 2 project

Sempra will supply 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project to EQT Corp for 20 years, the companies said on Wednesday.

Commercial activity in the U.S. LNG sector has been increasing rapidly after President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium on new liquefied natural gas export permits soon after taking office in January.

Sempra’s Port Arthur Phase 2 project won U.S. approval in May to export LNG to markets in Europe and Asia.

Last week, Sempra signed an agreement with shale producer ConocoPhillips to supply 4 mtpa of LNG from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project.

Under the agreement, EQT will buy LNG over a 20-year period on a free-board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub.

Sempra still expects to make a final investment decision on the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in 2025.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)