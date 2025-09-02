New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 30
|SENIOR ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Aug. 29
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 28
|Junior Project Manager
|Strike Group
|Cranbrook
|Aug. 27
|Oil and Gas Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Aug. 27
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Aug. 27
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton