Efficiency at the Source: SECURE’s Centrifuge Services Streamline Your Waste Management

Recover oil. Reduce offsite waste transport. Recycle water.

SECURE’s onsite centrifuge services provides a practical way to achieve all three. By processing waste at the source, centrifuge systems return oil to the production stream, recycle water for reuse and minimize the volume of material requiring offsite transport. The result is a straightforward approach that reduces costs, lowers environmental impact and improves operational efficiency.

Key Offerings Include:

Slop Oil Processing: Oil is recovered onsite and returned to the production stream, while water is recycled for reuse. Solids are separated and stabilized for safe disposal, reducing transportation needs and environmental impact.

Lime Sludge Centrifuging: Large volumes of lime sludge are separated into solids and clarified water. The recovered water can be repurposed for operations such as steam generation, eliminating the risks and costs associated with holding pon

Tailings Centrifuging: For mining operations, SECURE offers high-capacity centrifuges that dewater tailings, accelerating the separation process and aiding in the reclamation of tailing ponds. This equipment helps mining companies meet their environmental reclamation objectives more efficiently.

Pond Dewatering: SECURE can provide tailored centrifuge solutions to tackle sludge dewatering projects and minimize offsite solids disposal.

Crude Storage Tank Cleaning: Tank bottom sludges can be efficiently processed onsite, reducing the cost of transportation for offsite processing and disposal.

The SECURE Advantage:

Enhanced Oil Recovery: Three-phase centrifuge technology efficiently separates oil, water and solids – delivering improved recovery rates.

Reduced Transportation and Disposal: Onsite processing minimizes reliance on third-party facilities, reducing trucking, associated costs and emissions.

Tailored, Scalable Solutions: Modular designs are built to meet site-specific waste volumes and can expand or contract as operational needs change, offering flexibility across production cycles.

Safety and Expertise: Projects are supported by experienced operators, engineers, chemical specialists, regulatory advisors and health and safety professionals – ensuring safe, reliable and compliant execution.

Get Started with SECURE

By combining oil recovery, water recycling and reduced offsite waste transportation, SECURE’s onsite centrifuge services provide operators with a practical and efficient waste management solution. Modular, scalable designs adapt to changing site conditions and production cycles, while expert support ensures safe and compliant delivery. This approach strengthens resource recovery, minimizes trucking and drives measurable improvements in operational efficiency and environmental performance.

For more information, contact:

Cale Borschneck

Manager, Onsite Centrifuge Services

sborschneck@SECURE.ca