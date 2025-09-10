Just Two Weeks Away: Hear from the Government of Alberta and Other Key Voices in Canada’s Oil and Gas Industry

With only two weeks to go, momentum is building for the 3rd Annual Methane Mitigation Canada Summit, taking place September 24-25 at Hotel Arts Calgary, AB. This critical event unites leaders in the oil and gas industry to accelerate methane emissions reductions, at a time when the regulatory landscape continues to rapidly evolve.

All eyes are on Alberta as the province’s methane equivalency agreement with the federal government nears its October 26, 2025 expiry date. What comes next could significantly reshape compliance obligations, investment strategies, and industry-government collaboration.

The summit will welcome Heather Dent, Director of Strategic Climate Policy, Government of Alberta, who will join the summit to share an update on the province’s methane policy direction.

Her session will offer practical insights into what potential policy changes could mean for operators, and how to engage effectively in shaping the path forward.

Featured speakers also include:

Roberto Barrera, Project Manager – Emissions Management, TC Energy

Laureen Luress, Director, Sustainability & Business Intelligence, Baytex Energy Corp

Eamonn Irvine, Emissions and Innovation Engineer & Manager ETC Operations, Tourmaline Oil Corp

Shengnan Li, Specialist Corporate Emissions, Enbridge

Dan Morrison, Supervisor, Corporate Responsibility, Birchcliff Energy

Convening at a critical time, the summit will offer the ideal blend of cutting-edge technical case studies, policy analysis, and strategic approaches from operators, regulators, solution providers and financial representatives alike. This closed-door event fosters a trusted environment for constructive dialogue and the exchange of authentic industry perspectives.

“Focused events like the Methane Mitigation Summit really allow for more candid – and by extension more valuable – discussions, both on stage and off.” Trade Commissioner – Emissions Reduction / Energy Transition, Trade Commissioner Service

