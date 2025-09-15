Discount on Western Canada Select unchanged

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures was unchanged on Monday.

WCS for October delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $11.10 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, flat on Friday’s trading.

* Western Canadian crude production continues to grow, with the oil-producing province of Alberta hitting a record of 4.3 million barrels per day in July.

* Canada’s government is in discussions with energy companies and the oil-producing province Alberta about eliminating a federal cap on emissions from the country’s oil and gas sector if the industry and province reduce their carbon footprint in other ways, three sources with knowledge of the talks said last week.

* U.S. imports of Venezuelan heavy crude resumed in late August, a factor that weighs on demand for Canadian heavy barrels.

* Global oil prices settled higher Monday as investors assessed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and of U.S. President Donald Trump pressing NATO nations to halt Russian oil purchases.

