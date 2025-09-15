Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for September 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.