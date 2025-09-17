DOAG Energy – Sale of Oil Weighted Production in Southern Alberta

DOAG Energy Ltd. (“DOAG” or the “Company”) has initiated a process to divest of the Company’s oil and natural gas producing assets located in Rockyford area of Southern Alberta (the “Property”) and has retained ARCO Capital Partners Inc. (“ARCO”) as its financial advisor to assist in this process (the “Process”).

Property overview and highlights:

DOAG is operator and holds a 100% working interest in the Property which is comprised of ~2,000 net acres of P&NG rights in the Glauconitic and Ellerslie / BQ Formations

July production of 83 BOE/d, consisting of 49 bbl/d of oil (29 o to 36 o API) and 205 Mcf/d of natural gas

to 36 API) and 205 Mcf/d of natural gas 19 total wells of which 18 are classified as active by the AER

Annualized 2025 Q2 net income of ~$0.575 million (~$25/BOE) driven by a low operating cost structure of ~$26/BOE

14% estimated annual decline rate

Upside in recently implemented waterflood in Glauconitic X6X Pool and identified workover program

Summary information relating to this divestiture can be accessed here. The deadline for non-binding proposals is Thursday, October 16, 2025 .

Interested parties should contact ARCO directly at dkukic@arcocapital.ca or 403.560.2398 for additional information relating to the Process.